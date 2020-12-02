Salvador James DiMaria, 75, of Butler died November 22, 2020, of COVID 19.



Born March 8, 1945, in Olean, New York, he was the son of Vincent and Maxine DiMaria, long time residents of Kane.



On October 11, 2008, he married Randa Clark DiMaria in Butler.



Preceding him in death were his first wife, Ruth Slinker DiMaria, his parents, Vincent and Maxine DiMaria, and a brother, Michael DiMaria.



Mr. DiMaria loved family, motorcycles, boating, and fishing. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served in Vietnam. He was an accomplished jeweler and woodworker, began his career in retail, and retired as an investigator for the Office of Inspector General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was an active member of the Butler County American Legion Riders. Since retiring he and his wife spent their winters at their second home in Florida.



Surviving are his daughter, Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Baird and husband David of Milford, Delaware; granddaughters Elizabeth (Libby) Baird and Abigail (Abby) Baird of Milford, Delaware; a brother, Vincent DiMaria III and wife Beth of Jessup Maryland; and sisters Laura Sapovits and husband Thomas of Columbia, Maryland, and Maria Ewing,and husband Stephen of Satellite Beach, Florida.



Entombment will be in the St. Callistus Mausoleum.



Donations may be made to the Butler County American Legion Riders or the Yellow Ribbon Girls.

