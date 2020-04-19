|
|
Sandra Beth (Coleman) Palmer, 67, formerly of Kane, died Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020 at Alderwood Manor in Spokane, Wash.
Born November 28, 1953 in Louisville, Ky., she was the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth "Libby" Wagner Coleman.
Sandy graduated from Kane Area High School in 1971 and then from Lock Haven State College with a BS degree in early childhood development in 1974. She was a kindergarten teacher, had owned Wy'East Book Store and Art Gallery in Welches, Ore., and was a sales representative for security firms in the northwest.
Surviving, in addition to her mother of Kane, are a daughter Ann Palmer of Mt. Dora, Fla.; siblings Ellen (Mark) Bierbower of Kane and Stephen (Diane) Coleman of Titusville; nephews Ray (Valerie) Bierbower of Girard, Richard (Laura) Bierbower of Sugar Grove, Neil Coleman of Erie and Christopher (Kayla) Bierbower of Bradford, and a niece Katie (Jason) Ramsay of Dubois.
She was preceded in death by her father last year and a niece, Rebecca.
A memorial service will be held soon at a time and date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 257, or to the Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., both in Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane has care of her arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 20, 2020