Shirley A. Francis, 82, of 81 East Main Street, Mt. Jewett, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at UPMC-Kane.

Born August 21, 1936, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Virginia Reinard Swanson. On July 4, 1986, in Mt. Jewett, she married Ronald Francis who preceded her in death

Shirley had worked at Corning Glass in Bradford and also at Bradford Electronics. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Mt. Jewett.

Surviving are a daughter, Pam Stahli of Mt. Jewett; a son, Michael Barnes of Palmer, Alaska; a stepson, Ronald Francis of Erie; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Russ (Janice) Swanson of Mt. Jewett.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Parrish; a sister, Jeanette Roth; and her first husband, Leo Barnes.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. Funerals services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Nebo Chapel in Mt. Jewett with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com. Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary