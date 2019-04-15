Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Francis


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley A. Francis Obituary
Shirley A. Francis, 82, of 81 East Main Street, Mt. Jewett, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at UPMC-Kane.
Born August 21, 1936, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Virginia Reinard Swanson.  On July 4, 1986, in Mt. Jewett, she married Ronald Francis who preceded her in death
Shirley had worked at Corning Glass in Bradford and also at Bradford Electronics.  She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Mt. Jewett.
Surviving are a daughter, Pam Stahli of Mt. Jewett; a son, Michael Barnes of Palmer, Alaska; a stepson, Ronald Francis of Erie; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Russ (Janice) Swanson of Mt. Jewett.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Parrish; a sister, Jeanette Roth; and her first husband, Leo Barnes.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc.  Funerals services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Nebo Chapel in Mt. Jewett with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating.  Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now