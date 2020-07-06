1/
Shirley Carlson Mount
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Carlson Mount, 92, of 319 Greeves Street, Kane, died Saturday evening, July 4, 2020 at UPMC Kane.
   Born August 30, 1927 in Jamestown, N.Y., she was the daughter of Arthur W. and Emma J. Anderson Carlson.  On July 5, 1945 in Mayville, N.Y., she married Robert A. Mount, Sr., who died in 2009.
   She was an assembler at Stackpole Corp. in Kane for several years. 
   Shirley and her husband were long time members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Kane/Ridgway branch.  She was a gifted quilter who turned out beautiful handmade quilts for her family as well as various charities.  Shirley left a legacy of love, devotion and generosity that will be long remembered.
   Surviving are three daughters Sandra Kay Casamento of Rochester, N.Y., Cynthia Rae Schmolze of Warminster and Sheryl Anne (John W.) McGettigan of Milton; a son, Robert A. Mount, Jr. of Erie, Mich. and a sister Moira Lindsley of Bar Harbor, Maine.  Eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
   Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, are sisters E. June Curtin and Charlotte Bloomquist and a brother in infancy.
   Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday from 11:00 until noon, at which time a service will be here there with President Larson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, officiating.  Interment will follow in Mayville Cemetery, Mayville, N.Y.
   Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice.
   The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane, Pa. has care of arrangements.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved