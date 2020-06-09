Shirley L Lorenzo
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley L. Lorenzo, 89, of Kane, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
     Born June 20, 1930, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Ethyl (Christie) Eshelman.  On April 19, 1947, in Kane, she married Fred Lorenzo Jr. who preceded her in death.
     Shirley was employed as a cook at the Kane Country Club.  She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church.
     Surviving are four sons, Kenneth Lorenzo, Joseph Lorenzo, Todd (Kristel) Lorenzo and Scott Lorenzo; a daughter, Vicky (Ernie) Anderson; seven grandsons, John (Linda), Mike (Jenny) , Jason (Lisa) , Jesse (Mary Jane), Jonathan, Anthony and Marco; seven granddaughters, Sheila (Jeremy), Stephanie, Angelina (Chad), Kara (Phil), Kacie (Nick), Sarah and Kylie; and a great-grandson, Addison.
     In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Fred Lorenzo, III; three brothers, Walter Eshelman, Charles Eshelman and Kenneth Eshelman; three sisters, Wilma Bennett, Arley Dixon and Vera Haines;  and a grandson-in-law, Adam.
     A private graveside service will be held  at St. Callistus Cemetery with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, officiating.
     The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved