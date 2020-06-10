Shirley Swanson, 82, of 26 N. Elk Avenue, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot.
Born March 11, 1938, in Kane, she was the daughter of Ralph and Pearl (Sterner) Brinkley. On August 20, 1955, in Kane, she married James Swanson who preceded her in death.
Shirley worked at Cera-Mag for several years and also had been employed at the former Hillcrest Restaurant and the Colonial Inn.
Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia (Glen) Hulings of James City and Alicia Stenger of Knox; four sons, Steven (Jan) Swanson of North Carolina, Frederic Swanson of Arizona, Gerald (Polly) Swanson of Verona and Matthew Swanson of Kane; thirteen grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Brinkley of Kane; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Swanson, three brothers, Louis Brinkley, Raymond Brinkley, and Willis Brinkley, and 1 sister Drusilla "Sallie" Thayer.
There will be no services per Shirley's wishes.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Born March 11, 1938, in Kane, she was the daughter of Ralph and Pearl (Sterner) Brinkley. On August 20, 1955, in Kane, she married James Swanson who preceded her in death.
Shirley worked at Cera-Mag for several years and also had been employed at the former Hillcrest Restaurant and the Colonial Inn.
Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia (Glen) Hulings of James City and Alicia Stenger of Knox; four sons, Steven (Jan) Swanson of North Carolina, Frederic Swanson of Arizona, Gerald (Polly) Swanson of Verona and Matthew Swanson of Kane; thirteen grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Brinkley of Kane; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Swanson, three brothers, Louis Brinkley, Raymond Brinkley, and Willis Brinkley, and 1 sister Drusilla "Sallie" Thayer.
There will be no services per Shirley's wishes.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.