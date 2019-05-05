Home

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
Stina Gibson


1959 - 2019
Stina Gibson Obituary
Stina Gibson, 59, of 73 School Street, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Kane to Louise Lehman. On Sept. 14, 2012, in Kane, she married Charles Gibson who survives.
Stina was a hairdresser who owned and operated Stina & Company Beauty Shop in Kane for many years. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Wilcox.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are two stepchildren; four grandchildren; and several aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Thora Lehman; and two aunts, Kay Bush and Karen Jones.
Stina's family will be receiving friends at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc., 151 Greeves St., on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations, if desired,  may be made to the Cancer Care Center, 105 Lee St., Warren, PA 16365.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on May 6, 2019
