Tammy Michelle (Spry) Buck, 59, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Mt. Jewett, died peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Tammy was born Sept. 12, 1959, in Olean, New York to parents James and Audrey Spry, of Salamanca, New York.

She deeply loved her family and friends, and worked whole-heartedly with the elderly for the past 18 years, while living in South West Florida. She spent much of her little free time in her garden or making meals for her neighbors.

Tammy is survived by her sons, Ryan (Meagan) Buck of Kane, and Adam (Erin) Buck of Green Castle, Florida; two grandsons; one granddaughter; her mother, Audrey Spry of Englewood, Florida; two brothers, Larry Spry of Little Valley, New York; and James (Lori) Spry of Cross, South Carolina; two sisters, Lorri (James) Kane of Louisville, Kentucky; and Stefanie (Danny) Julian of Englewood, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, James L. Spry.

Tammy's kind heart and gentle spirit touched many lives, and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Tammy was a lover of animals great and small, any memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA or another organization dedicated to helping animals in need.

Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com. Published in Kane Republican on May 1, 2019