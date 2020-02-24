Home

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Terry K. Rockwell


1951 - 2020
Terry K. Rockwell Obituary
Terry K. Rockwell, 69, of 797 Highland Road near Kane, died early Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at his home.
   Born January 19, 1951 in Bradford, he was the son of Harold and Bertha Irwin Rockwell.  On June 6, 1972 in Kane, he married Linda D. Robinson, who survives.
   Terry had worked at Motion Control in Ridgway for thirty-three years.
   Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Robert (Johna) Carnegie and Rick (Roberta Southworth) Carnegie, both of Sheffield; sisters Rhonda Lyons, Sharon Campbell and Bonnie Rawn, all of Sheffield; and brothers Kenny, Robert and Guy Rockwell of Sheffield and Randy Rockwell of Warren.  Five grandchildren and one great granddaughter also survive.
   He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by a son Brian Carnegie; brothers Dale, Pat and Ricky Rockwell and a sister Judy McKinney.
   Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane on Wednesday from noon until 1:00, at which time a service will be held there with the rev. David Eastman officiating.  Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
   Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
   Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 25, 2020
