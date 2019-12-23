|
Thomas Anderson, 82, of Route 66, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born June 29, 1937, in Kane, he was a son of the late Edward L. and Carrie Bell Jones Anderson. On June 15, 1968, in Monroe, Michigan, he married Sue Cercel who survives.
Tom served in the Army attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class and served 13 years as a missile technician for Nike and Ajax missiles.
He was employed as an electrician in many different places. He was a member of the Kane Elks Club and was a huge sports enthusiast and an avid supporter of the local sports. He was also a great bowler and skier and loved to golf.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Sue, are four sons, Tom Anderson of Montgomery, New York, Tim (Maureen) Anderson of Orlando, Florida, Garth (Pat) Heck of Astoria, Oregon, and Jim (Jamie) Heck of Baltimore, Maryland; two daughters, Susan Tidwell of Merced, California, and Kelly Davis of Amherst, New York; two brothers, Larry (Peg) Anderson of Kane and Jim (Ginger) Anderson of Lancaster; a sister-in-law, Sally Anderson of Kane; 15 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Anderson and a sister, Bonnie Frederickson.
Friends and family may attend a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church at Greeves and Dawson with the Rev. Tom Pierotti, officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kane Area All Sports Booster Club, % Treasurer, 524 Greendale Rd., Kane, PA 16735.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 24, 2019