Thomas E. Haight, 70, of 280 Cherry Street, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence.Born June 17, 1950, in Kane, he was a son of the late Jack and Lois Grady Haight. On September 26, 1970, in Kane, he married Kathy Kearney who survives.Tom served in the US Marine Corps.He worked as a custodian for the Kane Area School District for 29 years and had been a member of the Kane Quarterback Club, the Kane Lions Club and a past member of the YMCA Board of Directors. He also had been a member of the Kane Investment Club.Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kathy Haight, are a daughter, Michele (Melanie) Haight of Bradford; a son, Daniel (Megan) Haight of Kane; three granddaughters, Aubri Haight, Lexie Haight and Addison Haight, all of Kane; two brothers, Ralph Haight and Dennis Haight, both of Kane; a sister, Sally Allshouse of DeYoung; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Dannie Haight and Jackie Haight who died in infancy; and a sister, Darlene Kinney.Friends will be received in the gathering space at St. Callistus Church on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, pastor, as Celebrant.Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to a charity of the donor's choice The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.