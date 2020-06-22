Thomas E Haight
1950 - 2020
Thomas E. Haight, 70, of 280 Cherry Street, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence.
     Born June 17, 1950, in Kane, he was a son of the late Jack and Lois Grady Haight.  On September 26, 1970, in Kane, he married Kathy Kearney who survives. 
     Tom served in the US Marine Corps.
     He  worked as a custodian for the Kane Area School District for 29 years and had been a member of the Kane Quarterback Club, the Kane Lions Club and a past member of the YMCA Board of Directors.  He also had been a member of the Kane Investment Club.
     Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kathy Haight, are a daughter, Michele (Melanie) Haight of Bradford; a son, Daniel (Megan) Haight of Kane; three granddaughters, Aubri Haight, Lexie Haight and Addison Haight, all of Kane; two brothers, Ralph Haight  and Dennis Haight, both of Kane; a sister, Sally Allshouse of DeYoung; and several nieces and nephews.
     In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Dannie Haight and Jackie Haight who died in infancy; and a sister, Darlene Kinney.
     Friends will be received in the gathering space at St. Callistus Church on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am.  A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, pastor, as Celebrant.
     Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.
     Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
     The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
