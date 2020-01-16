|
|
Thomas "T.A." Larson, 61, of 121 West Main St., Mt. Jewett, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 17, 1958, in Kane, the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Adair Larson.
T.A. had worked at the Futures Rehabilitation Center for 37 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and also participated in the Pa. Special Olympics.
Surviving are a brother Gregory (Kim Maze) Larson of Wilcox; a sister, Laurie (Jim) Merrill of Mt. Jewett; two nephews, Collin Larson of Wilcox and Dana (Samantha) Kapuscinski of Bemus Point, New York; a niece, Abbi (Nigel Kunow) Kapuscinski of Lancaster, New York; two great nephews, Seth Wazelle and Hunter Kapuscinski; a great-niece, Brianna Wazelle; an aunt, Winifred Edinger of Mt. Jewett; and an uncle, Robin Adair of Melbourne, Florida, and many special cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Mt. Jewett Memorial Veterans Club. A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Mt. Jewett/Hazel Hurst United Methodist Churches, officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Futures Rehabilitation Center, 1 Futures Way, Bradford, PA 16701.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 17, 2020