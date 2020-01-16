Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Jewett Memorial Veterans Club
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Mount Jewett Memorial Veterans Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas T.A. Larson


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas T.A. Larson Obituary
Thomas "T.A." Larson, 61, of 121 West Main St., Mt. Jewett, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 17, 1958, in Kane, the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Adair Larson.
T.A. had worked at the Futures Rehabilitation Center for 37 years.  He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and also participated in the Pa. Special Olympics.
Surviving are a brother Gregory (Kim Maze) Larson of Wilcox; a sister, Laurie (Jim) Merrill of Mt. Jewett; two nephews, Collin Larson of Wilcox and Dana (Samantha) Kapuscinski of Bemus Point, New York; a niece, Abbi (Nigel Kunow) Kapuscinski of Lancaster, New York; two great nephews, Seth Wazelle and Hunter Kapuscinski; a great-niece, Brianna Wazelle; an aunt, Winifred Edinger of Mt. Jewett; and an uncle, Robin Adair of Melbourne, Florida, and many special cousins. 
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Mt. Jewett Memorial Veterans Club. A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Mt. Jewett/Hazel Hurst United Methodist Churches, officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery. 
Memorial donations may be made to Futures Rehabilitation Center, 1 Futures Way, Bradford, PA 16701.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -