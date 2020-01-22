Home

Bracken Funeral Home - Corry
315 N Center St
Corry, PA 16407
(814) 664-7735
Timothy Cowan
Timothy B Cowan


1959 - 2020
Timothy B Cowan Obituary
Timothy B. Cowan, 60, formerly of Kane and Bear Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
He was born March 16, 1959, in Corry, a son of the late Warren and Juanita R. Rankin Cowan Bouch.
Tim was raised in Bear Lake, and graduated from Eisenhower High School.  Following school he spent his time as a farm hand at Baccus Farm, which was his passion. He also did a lot of different jobs and always kept himself busy.
He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing with his nieces and nephews. Tim also enjoyed writing songs and was very artistic. He found the Lord later in life and that brought him great comfort.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his step-father, Edward Bouch.
Tim is survived by a daughter, Cameron Gorton; a sister, Naomi Crosby and her husband, Eugene, of Bear Lake; two brothers, Craig Cowan and his wife, Joanne, of Jefferson, S.C., and Michael Cowan and his wife, Lynn ,of Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services held.
Burial will be held by the family at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery, Corry.       
\Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry,\.
\To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 23, 2020
