Verna L. Wooditch, 91, of 611 Dawson Street in Kane, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born November 26, 1928, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Carmen and Marion Lostorto Vecchiarella. On September 10, 1955, at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Ridgway, she married William F. Wooditch who preceded her in death. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family.
Verna was a graduate of the Spencer Hospital School of Nursing in Meadville, PA. She began her career as a registered nurse in the operating room of Elk County General Hospital in Ridgway, PA. After moving to Kane, she worked at Kane Community Hospital where she spent the majority of her career as the dayshift supervisor. On the evening of May 31, 1985, the Kane Borough Police arrived on her doorstep to transport her to the hospital where she led the hospital's disaster care team in response to the category F-4 tornado that swept through the region late that evening. After family, her greatest love was patient care. She remembered everyone she cared for, not only their reason for admission, but even their hospital room number. Many times, friends, family members and others would call her at home…even in the middle of the night…for medical advice. At times she also made home visits. She performed telemedicine long before it became a recognized and necessary method of treatment. There are so many "Verna-wisdoms" that have brought strength and laughter to others and she would want you to remember them! Being an "old school nurse", she recognized the value of good nutrition. She loved cooking for others, or as she called it "nurturing the body and soul". She enjoyed gardening (no one could grow basil like Verna), and she was an avid reader. For many years she traveled during the winter months to visit her sons in California. The other seasons were reserved for her daughters.
Verna was a long-standing member of the Nursing Club, followed by the Retired Nurses' Breakfast Club. She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church during her entire life in Kane.
Surviving are her four children, William S. Wooditch (Angela) of Laguna Beach, CA; Mark J. Wooditch (Kimberly) of Ladera Ranch, CA; Mary G. Campisi (Jim) of Avon Lake, OH; and Ann T. Wolf (Dennis-deceased) of Newport News, VA; twelve grandchildren: Danielle Feronti (Matt); Nicole Feronti (Joe), Alexis Feronti, Rachel Ramsey (Paul), Thomas Campisi (Jackie), Laura Kendera (Joe), Melissa Corsini (James), Nicholas Carey (Payton), Mandi Cornett (Zac), Ronnie Wolf (Shelby), Angel Wolf; Noah Wolf (Erin); twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Verna was preceded in death by eight siblings: Jenny, Marie, Grace, Virginia, Joe, Benny, Carmelita and Francis.
A Celebration of Life for Verna will be held at a future date in 2021 that will be announced by Cummings Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to a memorial scholarship fund that has been set up in Verna's name. Contributions can be made to McKean County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 708 Bradford, PA 16701, or online at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org.
