Vicky Lynn Bliss, 71, of 318 Elk Avenue, Kane, died Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she was a recent guest.
Born August 28, 1948 in Kane, she was the daughter of William and Nora Baun McCandless. On April 23, 1989 in Kane, she married Edward J. Bliss, who survives.
After attending Kane Area Schools, she worked at Houston Electronics in Kane for ten years, then at Warren State Hospital for 28 ½ years, retiring as Volunteer Resource Coordinator.
Vicky was a Life Member of the VFW Post #8755 Auxiliary in Sheffield, and belonged to the Mt. Jewett American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Post #1132 in Kane, the Wilcox Sportsmen's Club and the Wilcox American Legion #467.
She is survived, in addition to her husband, by sons David (Sharon) McKinney of Warminster, William (Debby) McKinney of Lexington, S.C. and Michael (Jamie) McKinney of Kane; stepchildren William (Kelly) Bliss and Laura Bliss Smith, both of Kane, and James (Denise) Bliss of Meadville; and a sister Burdetta Miller of Cayce, S.C. Sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, by brothers William C. McCandless, Jr. and James W. McCandless, and sisters Ruth A. Camp and Dorothy M. Heeter.
A funeral service will be held privately at 1:00 on Saturday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc., and will be live streamed and recorded on the funeral home's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RonaldMcDonaldIIFuneralHomeInc/live/ with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Kane Republican from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.