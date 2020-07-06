1/1
Virginia Valerie Olmstead
1932 - 2020
Virginia Valerie 0, 87, of Lewistown, passed away peacefully at her home at 5:00 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 7, 1932, in Kane, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John H. and Florence T. (Loeffler) Terry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: husband, Ronald L. Olmstead, whom she married Feb. 26, 1954, on May 26, 1982; sons, Walter L. Olmstead, June 15, 1988, Randy L. Olmstead, April 20, 2017, and Terry J. Olmstead, Sept. 4, 2016; sons-in-law, Paul Campbell Dec. 3, 2007, and Blaine E. Hackenburg, July 18, 2018; grandsons, Matthew Campbell, Nov. 8, 2012, and Wade Olmstead, June 22, 2006; two brothers; and four sisters.
Virginia is survived by: seven children, Corey Olmstead and wife, Ann, of McClure, Wendy Hackenburg, of Lewistown, Roxann Campbell, of Dover, Pa., Bonnie Irvine, of Stuart, Fla., Beverly Skinner and husband, Thomas, of Flower Mound, Tex., Pamela Klinger and husband, Raymond, of Lewistown, and Roni J. Hoke and husband, Gary, of Freeburg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved; and siblings, Bill Terry and Jo Ann Snyder.
Virginia attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lewistown.
She was a member of the East Derry Fire Company Ladies Auxillary and former member of Lewistown VFW Post 7011.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 North Main Street, Lewistown.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home, with Father Jayaseelan Amalanathan officiating.
Interment will take place at Juniata Memorial Park, Lewistown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1375 Martin St., Suite 206, State College, PA 16803.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.

Published in Kane Republican from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes Inc
200 N Main St
Lewistown, PA 17044
(717) 248-6727
