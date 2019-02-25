Walter E. Kellar, 83, of Spruce Avenue in Kane and a lifelong resident of Kane, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.

Born March 31, 1935, in James City, he was the son of George and Nellie Witek Kellar. On Feb. 24, 1991, he married Linda K. Swedenhjelm, who survives.

Walt graduated from Kane Area Schools in 1953 and joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He belonged to the BPO Elks #329 in Kane, where he was a Past Exalted Ruler; the Kane Lions Club, the Kane Area Little League, for which he was developmental in the creation of the Flickerwood baseball fields, and was a purchasing agent for Allegheny Bradford Corp. - TopLine in Lewis Run for 37 years.

He was a member of Tabor Ev. Lutheran Church in Kane, and was a Boy Scout leader for his sons growing up with Troop #427 in Kane.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, by sons David (Bonnie) Kellar and Stephen (Lori) Kellar, both of Denver, Colorado; a stepson John (Nancy) Rezzelle of Kane, a stepdaughter Holly (James Huckabone) Rezzelle Crowley of Mt. Jewett; and grandchildren Carson, Krista, Kane and Victoria Kellar, Connor and Jenny Crowley and Alex Rezzelle. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by sisters; Victoria Fitzgerald, Josephine Kellar, Helen Rolfe, Genevieve Burns, Leona Kellar, and Charlotte Lyte.

A Celebration of Walt's life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Kane in the near future and will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Food Pantry, P.O. Box 744, or to the Kane Area Little League, c/o James C. Vito, 32 N. Tionesta Ave., both in Kane, PA 16735.

The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has the care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.