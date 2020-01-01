|
|
Warren W. Payne died Dec. 15, 2019, at Eagle Pointe Nursing Home in
Orwell.
He was born January 30, 1942 in Logan, West Virginia.
Warren is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Doyle-Burke) Payne; and both of Warren's parents, Edgar and Willie Paris Payne, are greeting him in Heaven. Warren is the second oldest and second to leave us of his siblings, step-brother, Earl Hatfield (deceased), Juanita Scott, Patsy Gresko, Edgar (Gene) Payne and Linda Kollm. Warren's children include his son, Christopher (wife, Cheryl) Payne and granddaughters, Jessica Kovach, Peyton Sears, grandsons, Mathew Sears, Steven Sears, and Christopher Sears; daughter, Lisa (husband, Edward) Johnson and granddaughters, Hanna Johnson and Emma Johnson; daughter, Lora Griego-Rexrode and granddaughter, Brianna Griego; step-children and families, Sean (wife, Jennifer) Burke and grandchildren, Jason Burke, Kayla Burke, Reya Burke, Anthony Connole and Timothy Connole; step daughter, Pauline (husband, Mark) Hepler; step-daughter, Elizabeth Burke with grandchildren Nicolas Bragg, Samantha Sito, Robert Bragg and Alivia Winter; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Warren found his love of the great outdoors and strong work ethic from his parents. Warren was able to indulge his love of nature and people with the years he and his wife owned the Kane View Motel, nestled up against the Allegheny forest, in Pennsylvania. They have spent the last four years back in Ohio to be closer to family. Nature and friends have always been a huge part of Warren's life. Over the years, he shared many a campfire with buddies on hunting and fishing trips. He may not have always came home with a deer, but he always came home with a smile and a few wild stories to share.
He was a self-made man and a jack of all trades. His tools were an extension of who he was. If you could dream it, he could build it or fix it, and he was quick to offer his skills to anyone he found in need. His care for his neighbors found him on many peoples' doorsteps talking with them until they found they couldn't do without his help or good advice.
Warren made friends where ever he went. He was the first to lend a hand and the last to leave when something needed done. His family and friends feel the hole he left behind. Warren was a hardworking, caring, and a dedicated man. He will be missed by all.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in
Willoughby and Mentor Ohio.
To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.Warren's
Celebration of Life will be Jan. 1 from 1-5 p.m., with food at 2 p.m. at Sacred
Heart Church 3049 Ohio 45, Rock Creek, Ohio 44084
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 2, 2020