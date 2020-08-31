Wayne Lee Holmes, 74, formerly of 104 South Fraley Street in Kane, died Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where he resided for the past few years.
Born January 22, 1946 in Kane, he was the son of Richard W. and Alma L. Berggren Holmes.
"Lee", as he was known, graduated from Kane Area Schools with the class of 1963 and served two years in the U.S. Army, some of it in Viet Nam. He then worked for the family businesses, Holmes Poster Advertising and the Family Driver-In Theater.
Methodist in faith, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. His grandfather Red Berggren was a big influence in Lee's life and he spent much time with him.
Lee fought a long, hard battle with muscular dystrophy.
Surviving are a sister Ann (Wayne) Chapman of Kane, two sisters-in-law Mary Holmes of Kane and Beverly Holmes of Bradford; plus several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by brothers John, Fred and Gary Holmes and a sister Linda Haight.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 11:00 until noon, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., or to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Dr., both in Kane, PA 16735.
