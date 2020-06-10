William B. Barr, 88, of 30 Tionesta Avenue, Kane, died Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at UPMC Kane after being stricken at home.
Born July 29, 1931 in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Everett L. and Bertha M. Boyd Barr. On October 4, 1952 in Kane, he married Nancy L. Boyd, who survives.
Bill worked in the machine shop at Stackpole Corp. in Kane for thirty-nine years.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, the National Rifle Association, the Kane Fish & Game Club and the Kinzua Fish & Wildlife Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Robert E. Barr of Needmore and David B. (Carol) Barr of Chambersburg, five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Kane with the rev. Calvin Cook, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Round Top Cemetery near Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Born July 29, 1931 in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Everett L. and Bertha M. Boyd Barr. On October 4, 1952 in Kane, he married Nancy L. Boyd, who survives.
Bill worked in the machine shop at Stackpole Corp. in Kane for thirty-nine years.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, the National Rifle Association, the Kane Fish & Game Club and the Kinzua Fish & Wildlife Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Robert E. Barr of Needmore and David B. (Carol) Barr of Chambersburg, five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Kane with the rev. Calvin Cook, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Round Top Cemetery near Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.