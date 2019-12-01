|
"Skip" William B Coulter ll, 68, died on November 28, 2019 at the home of his sister, Susan in Kane.
Born August 14, 1951, in Bryn Mawr to William B "Doc" Coulter and Carolyn "Peg" Hoffman Coulter, they moved to Kane in 1952.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Coulter and his dog, DeeDee. He is survived by his mother, Peg Coulter of Kane; sisters, Candis (Marco) and Susan; nieces and nephews Carmen (Chris) Irving, Quinn Stewart and Katie (Chris) Stewart; great nieces and nephews Grace, Jack, Karys, Kalin and Coulter. He also leaves behind countless friends who called him brother and Teacher Skip.
Skip lived his life on his own terms and travelled to the beat of his own drum. Growing up in the 1960s, he was influenced by the changing times: peace, love, Woodstock and the Grateful Dead. He was a carpenter by trade and he called many places home - Washington, Colorado, California - and the friends he made along the way became family. He would always come back to Kane to his love of the woods. He was an independent guy and an adventurous traveler, relishing the experience of traveling light exploring India, Kashmir, Thailand, Sumatra, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Viet Nam to name only a few. He finally settled down in Laos. He lived in Vientiane and Luang Prabang, Laos for 12 years where he taught children English in the International School.
As a boy, he loved sports but especially baseball, playing in the neighborhood church lot and Little League in Kane. He later coached women's softball in Colorado and brought his love of baseball to Cambodia, Viet Nam and Laos. Always a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, he listened to games from wherever he called home, connecting with his closest friends during the games.
A few weeks ago, when he received his diagnosis of advanced stage cancer, he made the decision to go into hospice rather than seek treatment. He was at peace with his decision and grateful to be back home in Kane. He was most troubled not by what he faced but by the sorrow felt by all his friends and family. It surprised him to learn how his love of people and generous spirit touched so many. A friend said, "If you were his friend, you were a friend for life".
He was never good with goodbyes - instead he would say, "See you later/cheers." We can take comfort in the knowledge that "Skip saw his passing as a door not a wall." And he was uncomfortable with anyone fussing over him. There will be no service per his wishes. To honor his memory, see the World, plant a tree, donate to COPE Laos. Or put some Tiger Balm on your sore muscles, light some incense and have a Coors! A Farewell will be held in the summer around the fire at the Coulter camp in the woods.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 2, 2019