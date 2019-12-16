|
William E. Frey, 42, of Kane, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at UPMC Hamot, Erie, as the result of an automobile accident.
He was born on July 3, 1977 in Ridgway, a son of the late Lawrence and Bessie VanAlstine Frey.
He was formally involved with the Crystal Fire Department, St. Marys, the Hamlin Township Fire Department, Hazel Hurst and the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department. He was an animal lover who owned many dogs over the years and an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and riding a four-wheeler.
He was presently employed by Lifestyle Support Services, Inc., Warren.
He is survived by one son, Jeremy Frey of Smethport; one brother, Scott Frey of Kane; longtime companion, Christine Schellhammer of Kane and her children, Tom (Malysia) Schellhammer of San Antonio, Texas, Kasey (Zane Mosher) Schellhammer of Allegany, New York, and Aaron Schellhammer of Kane.
At his request there will be no visitation. A luncheon celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewis Run Fire Hall.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 42, Lewis Run, PA 16738.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 17, 2019