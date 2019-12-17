|
William "Bill" French Frick III, 70, of 24 Pine Trail, Westline, died peacefully Monday morning at the Lutheran Home at Kane, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born March 5, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late William and Josephine (Wolff) Frick Jr., and lived in Haverford.
On July 26, 1975, in West Chester, he married Julia (Pomeroy) Frick, who survives and lovingly cared for him through the extent of his last years.
Upon graduating high school, Bill found adventure riding his motorcycle to California and back. He then attended Lake City Community College in Florida, where he earned an associate of forestry degree. After graduation, Bill hitchhiked to Alaska, where he worked as a surveyor. In yet another adventure, he hiked the 2,200 mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine with his love Julia. In 1976 he and Julia moved to Westline, where they were part owners of the Westline Inn, and he an infamous bartender until 1986.
Bill had been employed for many years following as a mechanic at the Mt. Jewett MDF Plant. He was also a long-time member of the Lafayette VFD and the Mt. Jewett Ambulance, during which time he saved countless lives. Bill was a passionate member of the Allegheny Mountain Engine and Implement Association, and could often be found restoring old oil well engines. He was also a devoted member of the Westline Community Church.
Bill was a loving father, husband, and friend to many. He was unendingly proud of Will, Andrea, and Julia and supportive of them through all their endeavors.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are one daughter, Andrea (Joe) Lanich of Kane; one son William James Frick of Westline; a brother Robert (Patricia) Frick of Chadds Ford; a sister Elizabeth Frick of Longmont, Colorado; two grandchildren Oliver and Henry; and several much-loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, at the Kushequa Union Church at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Miller officiating. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at the Westline Inn.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, lbda.org or the Lutheran Home at Kane.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 18, 2019