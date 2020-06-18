Yvonne M. Truden, 92, formerly of Kane, PA passed away June 17, 2020 in Medina, Ohio. Daughter of the late Blair and Gladys (nee Malmstrom) Lucas. Wife of the late Joseph P. Truden and mother of Joette Truden, Kristine Truden and the late Joseph W. Truden. Grandmother of Kelly and John.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Medina, Ohio. Online Guestbook-
www.bauerfuneralhome1943.com.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Medina, Ohio. Online Guestbook-
www.bauerfuneralhome1943.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.