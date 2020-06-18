Yvonne M Truden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne M. Truden, 92, formerly of Kane, PA passed away June 17, 2020 in Medina, Ohio. Daughter of the late Blair and Gladys (nee Malmstrom) Lucas. Wife of the late Joseph P. Truden and mother of Joette Truden, Kristine Truden and the late Joseph W. Truden. Grandmother of Kelly and John.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Medina, Ohio. Online Guestbook-
www.bauerfuneralhome1943.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bauer Funeral Home
2089 Columbia Rd
Valley City, OH 44280
(330) 483-3300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved