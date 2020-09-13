Pamela Achenbach - Ellingson
June 6, 2020
WICHITA, Kansas - Pamela Joy Achenbach-Ellingson, 71, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1949 to Aymer and Alfreda Achenbach. Pam owned a weaving store called "The Blue Warp" for several years before working at Bank of America. She was very talented and creative and won numerous prizes for her fiberarts and porcelain dolls. Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ellingson. She is survived by her sisters, Dolores (Vernon) Miller and Annette (Stephen) Cade, niece Shellie Regehr, nephews Brent Miller, Aaron, Ethan and Jordan Cade. Private graveside burial in Hardtner, Kansas. Memorials suggested to American Lung Association
or Kansas Humane Society.