1/1
- Ellingson Pamela Achenbach
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share -'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Achenbach - Ellingson
June 6, 2020
WICHITA, Kansas - Pamela Joy Achenbach-Ellingson, 71, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1949 to Aymer and Alfreda Achenbach. Pam owned a weaving store called "The Blue Warp" for several years before working at Bank of America. She was very talented and creative and won numerous prizes for her fiberarts and porcelain dolls. Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ellingson. She is survived by her sisters, Dolores (Vernon) Miller and Annette (Stephen) Cade, niece Shellie Regehr, nephews Brent Miller, Aaron, Ethan and Jordan Cade. Private graveside burial in Hardtner, Kansas. Memorials suggested to American Lung Association or Kansas Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved