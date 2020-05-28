Murphy, "June" age 85, ret. McBee Systems administrative assistant, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside Services, 1pm, Sat, Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, KS. Masks will be provided and social distancing will be encouraged so all can participate as they are comfortable. Preceded by parents, Walter and Faye (Phillips) Harding; infant sister; brothers, Clyde and Gaylan Harding. Survivors: husband, Dean; sons, Michael (Jane) Murphy of Phoenix, AZ, Patrick (Vickie) Murphy of Overland Park; daughters, Kathleen Burbach of Derby, Deana (Tracey) Stroer of Wichita; brothers, John Harding of Emporia, Wendell Harding of Tularosa, NM; grandchildren, Kimberly Sykes, Jaime Zufelt, Jessica Murphy, Dustin Murphy, Megan Pruitt, Holly Burbach, Spencer Stroer; great-grandchildren, Levi Burbach, Freddy Pruitt, Scott and Addison Sykes. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Harvest Community Church, 8340 W. 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205 or Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 28, 2020.