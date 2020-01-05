Jones, A. J. Sr. Rev. born in Emmet, Arkansas July 28, 1940 and passed away December 27, 2019. Retired City of Wichita Employee. Survived by mother, Hester G. Jones; children, Rev. Dr. Larry (Sue) Jones, Anthony (LaShawn) Jones, Veronda and Orenthal O.J. Jones and Clifford (Robin) Jones; brothers, Alfred Jones and Bishop (Edna) Jones; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, St. James Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020