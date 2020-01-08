A. J. Rev. Jones Sr. (1940 - 2019)
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Jones, A. J. Sr. Rev. born in Emmet, Arkansas July 28, 1940 and passed away December 27, 2019. Retired City of Wichita Employee. Survived by mother, Hester G. Jones; children, Rev. Dr. Larry (Sue) Jones, Anthony (LaShawn) Jones, Veronda and Orenthal O.J. Jones and Clifford (Robin) Jones; brothers, Alfred Jones and Bishop (Edna) Jones; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, St. James Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020
