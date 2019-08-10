Anderson, A. Joanne 93, lifetime member of West Side Christian Church and retired bookkeeper for Weyle-Bausch Tire Store and Cargill Corporation, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral Service, 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 13, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Faye Lynes; brother, John Lynes; husband, William Anderson. Survivors: son, Perry (Connie) Shuart of Wichita; daughter, Kay Ladányi of Glendale, CA; grandchildren, Phillip (Harmony) Shuart, Timothy (Amy) Shuart, Jakob Ladányi; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Abigail, Andrew, Emma and Rebecca Shuart; nephews, Steve and Scott Lynes; sister-in-law, Carole Lynes. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with, Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry, #306, Wichita, KS 67207 and Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 10, 2019