JOHNSON-Dowd, Dr. Sue A. age 69, of Johnson, Kansas, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Stanton County Hospital in Johnson, Kansas. She was born March 16, 1950, in Syracuse, Kansas, the daughter of John C. and Anna Mae (Edmisson) Lewis. Sue graduated in 1968 from Syracuse High School, and 1972 from Wichita State University with a Master's Degree. She married Dusty Dowd in 1973 and lived in New York for a few years, before returning home to Syracuse, where they started Syracuse Flying Service. They later divorced in 1993. Sue completed her PhD in Psychology at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Sue served her internship at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City. She then moved to Concordia, Kansas, and worked at Pawnee Mental Health Services. Sue moved to Liberal, Kansas, to be closer to family and worked at Southwest Guidance Center, before moving to Johnson in 2005. Sue went into private practice with offices in Johnson and Ulysses. She was a private pilot and was also a Certified Scuba Diver. She is survived by her daughter, Kate Morrison and husband John of Johnson; brother, Jim Lewis of Winfield; sister, Peggy Lewis Stiles of Johnson; two grandchildren, James Fox and Grace Morrison; and three nieces. Sue is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Johnson, Kansas, with Reverend Richard Fitzgerald officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the Ulysses Animal Shelter or Kansas Humane Society both in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson, Kansas 67855. Condolences may be posted at

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2019

