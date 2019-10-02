Aaron Gunter (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron Gunter.
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Dellrose United Methodist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Gunter, Aaron born January 28, 1923 Watonga, Oklahoma, passed away September 26, 2019. United States Army Veteran. Survived by wife, AbbieMae Gunter; daughters, Rosie M. Stewart (Lionel), Mary Gross, Idella M. Wilson, Patricia Cox,Rebecca Gunter, Sheryl Atterberry (Mike), Debbie M. Gunter, DeNiece Daniels (Brian), Louise Gunter; sons, Aaron L. Gunter Jr., (Pat), Nathan L. Gunter (Betty), David Gunter (Pamela), Marvin D. Gunter (Samantha).Going Home Celebration will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 04, 2019 at Dellrose United Methodist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.