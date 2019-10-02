Gunter, Aaron born January 28, 1923 Watonga, Oklahoma, passed away September 26, 2019. United States Army Veteran. Survived by wife, AbbieMae Gunter; daughters, Rosie M. Stewart (Lionel), Mary Gross, Idella M. Wilson, Patricia Cox,Rebecca Gunter, Sheryl Atterberry (Mike), Debbie M. Gunter, DeNiece Daniels (Brian), Louise Gunter; sons, Aaron L. Gunter Jr., (Pat), Nathan L. Gunter (Betty), David Gunter (Pamela), Marvin D. Gunter (Samantha).Going Home Celebration will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 04, 2019 at Dellrose United Methodist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019