Cross, Aaron Lynn 44, of Wichita, Kansas, went to be with his Lord on August 15, 2020. Rosary 6:00 pm, Friday, August 21, at Christ The King Catholic Church. Graveside 10:30 am Saturday, August 22 at Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita. Social distancing and masks are required. Survived by son Harrison Cross, parents Craig and Mary Cross, sister Michelle (Daren) Nicholson, and grandmother Faith Cross. He was preceded in death by grandparents Marcian Fisher, Margaret Fisher, and grandfather Clifford Cross. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the GoFundMe/Harrison Cross in memory of his Dad. www.bakerfhvc.com
.