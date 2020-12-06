Aaron Moeder
July 2, 1939 - December 3, 2020
Rose Hill, Kansas - Rose Hill - Moeder, Aaron Joseph, 81, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 with Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St Vincent de Paul Church, 123 N. Andover Rd, Andover, Kansas. Interment to follow at Richland Cemetery, Douglass, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Appolonia Moeder, and a sister, Audrey Huslig. Aaron is survived by his wife, Caroline Moeder; five children, Mike (Jeanie) Moeder, Eric Moeder, Steve (Heidi) Moeder, Kathy (Kirk) Chilson, and Kevin (Maria) Moeder; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Michael Moeder. A memorial has been established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 (www.thelordsdiner.org
).