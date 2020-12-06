1/1
Aaron Moeder
1939 - 2020
Aaron Moeder
July 2, 1939 - December 3, 2020
Rose Hill, Kansas - Rose Hill - Moeder, Aaron Joseph, 81, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 with Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St Vincent de Paul Church, 123 N. Andover Rd, Andover, Kansas. Interment to follow at Richland Cemetery, Douglass, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Appolonia Moeder, and a sister, Audrey Huslig. Aaron is survived by his wife, Caroline Moeder; five children, Mike (Jeanie) Moeder, Eric Moeder, Steve (Heidi) Moeder, Kathy (Kirk) Chilson, and Kevin (Maria) Moeder; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Michael Moeder. A memorial has been established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 (www.thelordsdiner.org).



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
DEC
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Vincent de Paul Church
1 entry
December 4, 2020
Caroline and Family, Words cannot fully express our heartfelt sympathy for the whole family. Aaron was always there with a hardy greeting to all. Our prayers are with you all. Sleep well cousin Aaron.
John and Dorothy Moeder
John E & Dorothy A Moeder
Family
