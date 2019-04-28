Wambsganss, Aaron 45, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born April 6, 1974 to Paul and Marsha (Morris) Wambsganss in Bremerton, WA. Aaron was at his best when he was serving others. Whether serving at Life Church or at the Union Rescue Mission. He loved working behind the scenes ensuring things got done. He also enjoyed watching sporting events with family or friends, and was good at projects that required working with your hands. He was preceded in death by his father. Aaron is survived by his mother; and sister, Trish Wambsganss. Memorial Service: 10 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Life Church 338 N. 127th St. E. Wichita, Kansas 67206. Inurnment at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219..www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019