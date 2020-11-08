1/1
Ada Edith (Smith) Hoover
1924 - 2020
Ada Edith (Smith) Hoover
October 12, 1924 - November 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 96, of Wichita, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years Winfred Martin Hoover; son Roger Winfred Hoover; brothers Albert Smith and Walter Smith; and sister Ethel (Smith) Marshall. She is survived by her brother Charles Smith (Johnnie) of Arlington, TX; daughter Betty Riffee (Bill) of Wichita, KS; son Mark Hoover (Mary Alice) of Andover, KS; grandchildren Belinda Lawson (Mike) of Brewster County, TX; Becky Riffee of Wichita, KS; Beverly Welch (Rich) of Wichita, KS; Jonathan Hoover (Wendy) of Kechi, KS; Jared Hoover of Andover, KS; and Stephen Hoover (Elle) of Wichita, KS; and great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Summer, Audrey, Liam, Sophie and Zeke Hoover and Jackson Welch.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established through NewSpring Church for the work of Jim and Shelley Dinsmore, missionaries in Peten, Guatemala. Services will be held on Monday, November 9, at 1:30 PM at NewSpring Church in Wichita, Kansas, with visitation beginning at Noon at NewSpring; and on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:00 AM at the chapel at Hoover's Valley Cemetery in Burnet, Texas. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
NewSpring Church
NOV
9
Service
01:30 PM
NewSpring Church
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hoover's Valley Cemetery
1 entry
November 7, 2020
She had an indomitable spirit who never wavered in her love for Jesus! She was loved by many for her smile, love and prayers. She will not be forgotten.
Melissa Dinsmore
Friend
