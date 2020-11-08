Ada Edith (Smith) Hoover
October 12, 1924 - November 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 96, of Wichita, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years Winfred Martin Hoover; son Roger Winfred Hoover; brothers Albert Smith and Walter Smith; and sister Ethel (Smith) Marshall. She is survived by her brother Charles Smith (Johnnie) of Arlington, TX; daughter Betty Riffee (Bill) of Wichita, KS; son Mark Hoover (Mary Alice) of Andover, KS; grandchildren Belinda Lawson (Mike) of Brewster County, TX; Becky Riffee of Wichita, KS; Beverly Welch (Rich) of Wichita, KS; Jonathan Hoover (Wendy) of Kechi, KS; Jared Hoover of Andover, KS; and Stephen Hoover (Elle) of Wichita, KS; and great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Summer, Audrey, Liam, Sophie and Zeke Hoover and Jackson Welch.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established through NewSpring Church for the work of Jim and Shelley Dinsmore, missionaries in Peten, Guatemala. Services will be held on Monday, November 9, at 1:30 PM at NewSpring Church in Wichita, Kansas, with visitation beginning at Noon at NewSpring; and on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:00 AM at the chapel at Hoover's Valley Cemetery in Burnet, Texas. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.