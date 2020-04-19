Ada Violet Day

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Violet Day.
Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home
301 South Olive
Sandpoint, ID
83864
(208)-263-3180
Notice
Send Flowers

Day, Ada Violet 102, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Survivors: daughters, Peggy (J.R.) Roles of Wichita, KS, Connie (Dave) Hughes of LA; sons, Duane Day of Derby, KS, Dan (Carol) Day of FL; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Private family services will be on Tuesday at Lakeview Chapel with interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. Memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS, 67202. Please leave condolences via www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.