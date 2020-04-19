Day, Ada Violet 102, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Survivors: daughters, Peggy (J.R.) Roles of Wichita, KS, Connie (Dave) Hughes of LA; sons, Duane Day of Derby, KS, Dan (Carol) Day of FL; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Private family services will be on Tuesday at Lakeview Chapel with interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. Memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS, 67202. Please leave condolences via www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020