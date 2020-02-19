Ibeawuchi, Adaego Janea 22, fitness coach and senior at Florida Intl. University, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Miramar, FL. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Friday, February 21, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary, 6:30 pm, both at Broadway Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Saturday, February 22, at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Wichita Park Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Asuzu and Latanya Ibeawuchi; sister, Chidera K. Ibeawuchi; grandmothers, Betty Hardrick and Shirle Ibeawuchi; and numerous loving aunties, uncles, in-laws and long-time friends. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Service by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020