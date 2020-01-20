Burroughs, Adam "AJ" 87, retired Federal Aviation Administration Inspector with Beech Aircraft, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Rowena; and infant son, James Keith Burroughs. He is survived by his daughters, Gail (Bob) Evans and Becci (Mike) Nash; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Bengtson, Kimberly Evans (Eric Keith), Lana Nash, and Crystal Nash; and great-grandchildren, Hallie Dillon, Adley Bengtson, Raelynn Bengtson, Brielle Bengtson, and Parker Keith. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service is 10:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Country Acres Baptist Church, 8810 W. 10th St. N., Wichita, KS 67212. Memorials may be sent to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, 23595 W. 223rd St., Spring Hill, KS 66083.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 20, 2020