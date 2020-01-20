Adam "AJ" Burroughs

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam "AJ" Burroughs.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Country Acres Baptist Church
8810 W. 10th St. N.
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Burroughs, Adam "AJ" 87, retired Federal Aviation Administration Inspector with Beech Aircraft, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Rowena; and infant son, James Keith Burroughs. He is survived by his daughters, Gail (Bob) Evans and Becci (Mike) Nash; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Bengtson, Kimberly Evans (Eric Keith), Lana Nash, and Crystal Nash; and great-grandchildren, Hallie Dillon, Adley Bengtson, Raelynn Bengtson, Brielle Bengtson, and Parker Keith. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service is 10:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Country Acres Baptist Church, 8810 W. 10th St. N., Wichita, KS 67212. Memorials may be sent to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, 23595 W. 223rd St., Spring Hill, KS 66083.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon