Adam Marnach Sr.
December 7, 1983 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, Ks - Adam is survived by sons, Adam Marnach Jr and Aiden Marnach. Daughter Aizely Konen. Mother Shelley Marnach. Sisters Brandi(Paul)Scholfield, Amanda(Chad)Mische .Brothers, Michael(Melanie)Marnach, Martin(Bianca)Phillips, Lance(Laura)Phillips, Matthew(Cheri)Phillips. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews,
He was preceded in death by his beloved Grandpa Clyde Wentworth. His Grandma Shirley Wentworth.
Cremation was handled by Old Mission Mortuary. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Hunter Health Clinic Inc. 527 N. Grove, Wichita ,Ks
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.