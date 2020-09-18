Adeline Josephine KihleApril 12, 1931 - September 15, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Adeline was born April 12, 1931, in McGregor, North Dakota, the fifth of eight children born to William and Mary Roloff. Adeline grew up and graduated high school in McGregor, followed by business school in Minot. In 1954, she was united in marriage to Duane Kihle at Zion Lutheran Church, McGregor, ND. She worked at the bank in Tioga, ND until starting a family, then chose to stay home and be a housewife and mother to their three children. Adeline and Duane called Wichita, Kansas home since 1991. They were members of Pathway Church where she served as a M.A.P.S. mentor mom, communion team member, and many other ministries over the years. Adeline was a strong, diligent worker known for her can-do attitude, and for doing hard things with strength and grace. Her faithful commitment to her Savior Jesus Christ never wavered and was the foundation upon which she lived and breathed. Her legacy of prayer for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will be eternal. Adeline loved bowling, card games, and exercising her mind with the daily puzzles and crosswords in the newspaper. She was an avid reader of many genres, artistically gifted in everything from painting to crochet, and often made herself and those around her chuckle with her sharp wit. She is survived by her sons and daughter: Ronald (Laurie) of Park City, KS and William (Sondi) of Goddard, KS; Joanne (Paul) of Wichita, KS; grandchildren: Tyler (Etheta) of Wichita, KS; Kari (Justin) of Frisco, TX; Sandra (Matthew) of Olathe, KS; Andrew of Lenexa, KS; Rachel (Marty) of Thornton, CO; Nicholas of Wichita, KS; Daniel (Hannah) of Wichita, KS; and great grandchildren:Miguel, Elliot, Myla, Caroline, Oliver, Hudson, Hadley, Norah, Harris, Rayland, and Rhett. Adeline was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Roloff, and husband Duane Kihle. Services will be held Friday September 18th at Country Acres Church at 3:00 PM. Memorial to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.