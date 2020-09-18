1/1
Adeline Josephine Kihle
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline Josephine Kihle
April 12, 1931 - September 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Adeline was born April 12, 1931, in McGregor, North Dakota, the fifth of eight children born to William and Mary Roloff. Adeline grew up and graduated high school in McGregor, followed by business school in Minot. In 1954, she was united in marriage to Duane Kihle at Zion Lutheran Church, McGregor, ND. She worked at the bank in Tioga, ND until starting a family, then chose to stay home and be a housewife and mother to their three children. Adeline and Duane called Wichita, Kansas home since 1991. They were members of Pathway Church where she served as a M.A.P.S. mentor mom, communion team member, and many other ministries over the years. Adeline was a strong, diligent worker known for her can-do attitude, and for doing hard things with strength and grace. Her faithful commitment to her Savior Jesus Christ never wavered and was the foundation upon which she lived and breathed. Her legacy of prayer for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will be eternal. Adeline loved bowling, card games, and exercising her mind with the daily puzzles and crosswords in the newspaper. She was an avid reader of many genres, artistically gifted in everything from painting to crochet, and often made herself and those around her chuckle with her sharp wit. She is survived by her sons and daughter: Ronald (Laurie) of Park City, KS and William (Sondi) of Goddard, KS; Joanne (Paul) of Wichita, KS; grandchildren: Tyler (Etheta) of Wichita, KS; Kari (Justin) of Frisco, TX; Sandra (Matthew) of Olathe, KS; Andrew of Lenexa, KS; Rachel (Marty) of Thornton, CO; Nicholas of Wichita, KS; Daniel (Hannah) of Wichita, KS; and great grandchildren:
Miguel, Elliot, Myla, Caroline, Oliver, Hudson, Hadley, Norah, Harris, Rayland, and Rhett. Adeline was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Roloff, and husband Duane Kihle. Services will be held Friday September 18th at Country Acres Church at 3:00 PM. Memorial to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
03:00 PM
Country Acres Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved