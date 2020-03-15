Adelle Louise (Yost) Shain (1955 - 2020)
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
GracePoint Church
Wichita, KS
Notice
Shain, Adelle Louise (Yost) 64, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on March 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at GracePoint Church in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by father, Bob Yost, Sr. and her in-laws, J.R. Shain and Maxine Shain. Survivors include mom, Donna Yost; her loving husband of 45 years, Mike Shain; daughter, Trisha (Shain) Betz; son, Travis Shain; son-in-law, Tim Betz II; grandsons, Justin Betz, Jared Betz, Jax Roam, Laiken Betz; brothers, Bobby Yost, Mark Yost, Stanley Yost, and David Yost; brothers-in-law, Larry Shain, Gary Shain, Steve Shain, and Jasson Shain; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Shain) Branstetter, Sheryl Shain, Charlotte Shain, Kirsten Shain, Karen Yost, Sara Yost; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established in Adelle's name with GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67212. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
