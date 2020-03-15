Shain, Adelle Louise (Yost) 64, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on March 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at GracePoint Church in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by father, Bob Yost, Sr. and her in-laws, J.R. Shain and Maxine Shain. Survivors include mom, Donna Yost; her loving husband of 45 years, Mike Shain; daughter, Trisha (Shain) Betz; son, Travis Shain; son-in-law, Tim Betz II; grandsons, Justin Betz, Jared Betz, Jax Roam, Laiken Betz; brothers, Bobby Yost, Mark Yost, Stanley Yost, and David Yost; brothers-in-law, Larry Shain, Gary Shain, Steve Shain, and Jasson Shain; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Shain) Branstetter, Sheryl Shain, Charlotte Shain, Kirsten Shain, Karen Yost, Sara Yost; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established in Adelle's name with GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67212. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020