94, was born June 10, 1925 in Mt. Carmel Hospital, Pittsburg, KS and given the name of Teresa Marie. She entered eternal life February 6, 2020 in Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary's Convent of the Congregation of St. Joseph, Wichita, KS. Sister was the fifth of six children born to Peter Wachter and Josephine Kraner Wachter of Frontenac, KS. "Sister A.J." as she was affectionately known by family and friends, grew up in the little town of Frontenac, KS, attended both elementary and high school at St. Mary's in Pittsburg, KS. After completing her junior year in high school, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita Sept. 4, 1942, received the habit March 19, 1943, and made first profession of vows August 15, 1945, and final vows July 29, 1948. She received a B.S. in Ed. from St. Mary College in Leavenworth and a M.S. Ed. from Creighton University in Omaha. Her ministries were varied, teaching in elementary and high schools of the Wichita diocese, serving as principal in both elementary and secondary schools, and College Registrar for 36 years. Congregation ministry included being Secretary of the Congregation, living with and forming community with novitiate members, pastoral/chaplain ministry in congregation hospitals and Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary's Convent. Even in her retirement years living in assisted living and skilled nursing she continued to be a "helper" when she was able to do so. Preceding her in death were her parents, her only sister Collette, and three brothers, P.J., Andrew, and Paul. In addition to members of her religious congregation and many friends, she is survived by her brother Joe and a number of nieces and nephews. Vigil at 6:30 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministry or the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, Mt. St. Mary's Convent, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218.

