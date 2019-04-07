Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aileen L. (Zachman) Lange. View Sign

Lange, Aileen L. (Zachman) 90, proud retired Boeing secretary and office manager, passed away on April 2, 2019. She was born in Ellis County, KS to parents, Wendell and Caroline (Wendling) Zachman. Preceded in death by both parents, and husband, Robert J. Lange. Aileen is survived by sister, Carolyn Kay Smith; brother, W. Ronald Zachman; nephews, Michael R. Smith and Curtis W. Zachman; and niece, Kathy Rogers. Funeral service is 10:00 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Ascension Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd. Wichita, KS 67212.



