Meyer, Al Gene went peacefully to join the Lord and his loving wife Ruth Ann on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Wilma, sister Wanda Lou, and his wife of 65 years, Ruth Ann. Al Gene is survived by his son Darrick Meyer (Kim), daughter Charmaine Powell (Greg), 4 grandchildren: Heidi Patrick (Jason), Melissa Spierling (Jason), Nathen Meyer (Sierra), Eric Grey (Amber), 12 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 3310 E Pawnee, Wichita, KS 67218. Viewing and a light lunch will begin at 12:00 PM, to be followed by services at 1:00 PM. Funeral procession & graveside services will immediately follow at Old Mission Cemetery 3424 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67208. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Al Gene & Ruth Ann Meyer Memorial" at the Sedgwick County Zoo by mail at 5555 Zoo Boulevard, Wichita, Kansas, 67212 or in person at the membership office.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019