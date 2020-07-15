Sherry, Alan B. 59, MPM Quality Manager, died Monday, July 13, 2020. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Congregation Emanu-El Cemetery (w/in Highland Cemetery). Preceded in death by his parents, Morris Sherry and Adeline Sherry Featherston (Robert); brother, Richard T. Sherry. Survived by his son, Brad (Sarah) Sherry of Leon, KS; sister, Sandy Sherry Diel; step-sister, Carol Wertz, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Matthew Sherry, Addie Sherry, Paisley Herring, McKenna Herring. Additional survivors include many nieces and nephews, his family of friends, and his beloved dog, Lucy. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation, 400 N. Woodlawn, Ste. 8, Wichita, KS 67208; Congregation Emanu-El, 7011 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com