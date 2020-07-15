1/1
Alan B. Sherry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry, Alan B. 59, MPM Quality Manager, died Monday, July 13, 2020. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Congregation Emanu-El Cemetery (w/in Highland Cemetery). Preceded in death by his parents, Morris Sherry and Adeline Sherry Featherston (Robert); brother, Richard T. Sherry. Survived by his son, Brad (Sarah) Sherry of Leon, KS; sister, Sandy Sherry Diel; step-sister, Carol Wertz, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Matthew Sherry, Addie Sherry, Paisley Herring, McKenna Herring. Additional survivors include many nieces and nephews, his family of friends, and his beloved dog, Lucy. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation, 400 N. Woodlawn, Ste. 8, Wichita, KS 67208; Congregation Emanu-El, 7011 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Congregation Emanu-El Cemetery (w/in Highland Cemetery)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved