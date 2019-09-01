Alan Curtis Stroud

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Notice
Stroud, Alan Curtis age 67, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Visitation 2 - 8pm, Family Greeting from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd; Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Thursday, September 5, at Midway Baptist Church, 5135 S Broadway St., Wichita, Ks 67216. He is preceded in death by his father, John Stroud. Alan is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Thomas Green, Raenonda Stroud (Kirk Stanley), Michelle Reed, Rhandi (Ivan) Worley; mother, Lilian Stroud; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane (David) Delzer, Jayne (Ulf) Thornqvist; brothers, Dan (Virginia) Stroud, David Stroud (Michelle Southerland; loving extended family. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019
Funeral Home Details