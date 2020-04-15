Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan E. Thurston. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Thurston, Alan E. We lost a wonderful husband and father due to heart and kidney failure on April 11, 2020. He has acquired a host of friends because of his great personality and concern for everyone and his love of fishing, both in Wichita and Table Rock Lake, Shell Knob, MO. Alan was born January 10, 1946 in Beloit, Kansas and graduated from Wichita West High School in 1964. He spent 22 years in the US Air Force Reserve, retiring in 1986. He worked most of his adult life at Product Manufacturing and retired from Exacta Aerospace in 2013 as a production manager. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, as well as Holy Family Catholic Church, Shell Knob. Alan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lillian (Andra); son, Jim (Christina Riddick); daughter, Lisa Williams of Delavan, Illinois; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Lori (Scott) Hampel; step-son, Gary McGregor; brother, Edwin (Marlene) of Centennial, CO; and his cat pal, Morris. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Myra Thurston; brother, George; and sister, Charlotte Keen. Due to the current pandemic limits on gatherings, there will be a private Graveside Service with burial in Resthaven's Garden of Gospels. At a later date, when we can all safely congregate, there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass and luncheon. A come and go viewing at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209, from 9AM-5PM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Memorials have been established with, St. Anne's Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217 and Haven of Ozarks Animal Sanctuary, 9617 Farm Rd, Washburn, MO 65772.



