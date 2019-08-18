Smith, Alan Foster 70, loving husband, father and friend, died August 16, 2019. Memorial services are pending. Foster was preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord M. Smith and Ramona Myers and grandson, Caleb A. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Janet R. Smith; sons, Kyle A. Smith and Corey M. Smith, all of Wichita; brother, Gaylord Smith (Kit) of Leawood, KS; 4 grandchildren and 11 step-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Midian Plane of Mercy. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019