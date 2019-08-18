Alan Foster Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Foster Smith.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Smith, Alan Foster 70, loving husband, father and friend, died August 16, 2019. Memorial services are pending. Foster was preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord M. Smith and Ramona Myers and grandson, Caleb A. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Janet R. Smith; sons, Kyle A. Smith and Corey M. Smith, all of Wichita; brother, Gaylord Smith (Kit) of Leawood, KS; 4 grandchildren and 11 step-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Midian Plane of Mercy. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon